Ronald Acuna homers twice, Braves take Game 1 vs. Nationals

With Friday’s win, the Braves extended the Nationals’ misery. The defending champs are closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft than a spot in the expanded postseason field. Washington is 12-24, having lost seven in a row and 10 of 11. It trails the Braves by 10-1/2 games in the National League East.

The Braves, meanwhile, won their fifth consecutive game since losing two in Philadelphia. They outslugged the Phillies in the series finale, swept the Red Sox in Boston and returned home to defeat the Nationals.

Notes from Game 1:

- This was the Tommy Milone that the Braves expected when they acquired him from the Orioles last weekend. The lefty allowed one run on six hits over four innings. He struck out three and notably didn’t issue a walk.

Milone’s debut Sunday was bad, but it also was under less-than-ideal circumstances, given that he was traded earlier in the day and flew from Buffalo to Philadelphia for the start. He looked much more comfortable Friday, pitching around danger and forcing the Nationals to put the ball in play.

- Helping Milone’s case was Adam Duvall, who robbed Yan Gomes of a home run in the fourth. After Asdrubal Cabrera tripled to start the inning, Gomes appeared to cut the Braves’ 3-0 lead to a run, but Duvall leaped and caught the ball over the left-field wall, leaving Gomes with a sacrifice fly.

- Shortstop Dansby Swanson, who moved to the second spot in the order with Acuna’s return, hit a two-run homer in the third off Voth. He added an RBI single in the sixth.

Entering the day, Swanson was 25-for-75 (.333) with three homers, seven doubles and seven RBIs in his past 17 games. Tack on another two hits, including the homer, and three RBIs from Game 1.

- First baseman Freddie Freeman singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.