Freddie Freeman hits first career grand slam

The joy on Freddie Freeman’s face said it all.
In his 11th season, the Braves’ All-Star first baseman finally got the monkey off his back. Freeman hit the first grand slam of his career on Friday night at Truist Park.
Trailing 7-3 in Game 2 of a doubleheader, Freeman came up for the 105th time with the bases loaded. That time was the charm: He hammered a fastball from Nationals Tanner Rainey to center, showing a glowing smile and several sighs of relief as he rounded the bases. His slam tied the game, 7-7, in the fourth inning.
Freeman was a .276 hitter with the bases loaded in his career. He had 24 hits in such situations, including seven doubles, and 66 RBIs. Finally, he added a home run to those numbers.
With a double earlier in the game, Freeman extended his hitting streak to 18 games. It’s the third-longest run of his career behind a 20-game streak in 2011 and 30-game streak in 2016.