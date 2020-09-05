Freddie Freeman hits first career grand slam

In his 11th season, the Braves’ All-Star first baseman finally got the monkey off his back. Freeman hit the first grand slam of his career on Friday night at Truist Park.

Trailing 7-3 in Game 2 of a doubleheader, Freeman came up for the 105th time with the bases loaded. That time was the charm: He hammered a fastball from Nationals Tanner Rainey to center, showing a glowing smile and several sighs of relief as he rounded the bases. His slam tied the game, 7-7, in the fourth inning.