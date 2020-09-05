X

Freddie Freeman hits first career grand slam

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches a line drive double to left field by Marcell Ozuna as he runs the bases on the way to scoring during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches a line drive double to left field by Marcell Ozuna as he runs the bases on the way to scoring during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

Atlanta Braves | 34 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The joy on Freddie Freeman’s face said it all.

In his 11th season, the Braves’ All-Star first baseman finally got the monkey off his back. Freeman hit the first grand slam of his career on Friday night at Truist Park.

Trailing 7-3 in Game 2 of a doubleheader, Freeman came up for the 105th time with the bases loaded. That time was the charm: He hammered a fastball from Nationals Tanner Rainey to center, showing a glowing smile and several sighs of relief as he rounded the bases. His slam tied the game, 7-7, in the fourth inning.

Freeman was a .276 hitter with the bases loaded in his career. He had 24 hits in such situations, including seven doubles, and 66 RBIs. Finally, he added a home run to those numbers.

With a double earlier in the game, Freeman extended his hitting streak to 18 games. It’s the third-longest run of his career behind a 20-game streak in 2011 and 30-game streak in 2016.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.