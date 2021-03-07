Ronald Acuna healthy, motivated entering 2021

Braves outfielders Ronald Acuna (left) and Marcell Ozuna share a laugh during batting practice Friday, March 5, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Conditions are somewhat more normal entering 2021. Acuna is past any ailments and MLB is preparing for a 162-game season, which will include more highs and lows than the previous 60-game edition.

Acuna’s last full season was monstrous. In 2019, he hit .280/.365/.518 with 41 homers, 101 RBIs and a league-leading 127 runs scored. He also stole 37 bases, which left him just shy of becoming the fifth player in MLB history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season.

Explore Ronald Acuna among youngest to hit 40 homers

“It’s one of those things where, if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Acuna said of beginning another 40-40 pursuit. “But thinking about it isn’t going to help much.”

What Acuna is thinking about: The Braves fell just short of the National League pennant last October. The expectations in the clubhouse might as well be World Series or bust.

“We’re coming in with even more hunger to reach the World Series,” he said. “We were one game away from doing it. So as far as last year, that’s in the past. We don’t need to give that any more attention, but we’re coming in with the same goal: Get to the World Series.”

A healthy Acuna would go a long way toward that goal.