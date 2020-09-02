Ronald Acuna expected back in Braves lineup Friday

Outfielder Ronald Acuna is expected to return to the Braves’ lineup Friday for a doubleheader against the Nationals, manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday.
Acuna hasn’t played since Sunday, when he left the game early with tightness in his right hamstring. As usual, the Braves have played it conservatively, giving Acuna the series off in Boston. They’re off Thursday, and Acuna should be ready for the start of the homestand.
“He had a good workout yesterday, and he’s feeling good,” Snitker said. “With the off-day tomorrow, we just decided to go ahead and take the whole series, give him the off-day, and then hopefully Friday he hits the ground running and is good for the rest of the time.”
While facing the Red Sox, Ender Inciarte has handled center-field duties. Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall have been in the corner spots, with Marcell Ozuna serving as the designated hitter.
It’s appropriate that Acuna returns for a doubleheader. He seems to like the new seven-inning games: He went 5-for-8 with three homers in a doubleheader sweep over the Phillies in mid-August, and followed that by going 2-for-5 in a doubleheader sweep of the Yankees later in the month.
Josh Tomlin and Tommy Milone will start the two doubleheader games, which will give the Braves an opportunity to further bury the Nationals in the division’s cellar.