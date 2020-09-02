Ronald Acuna expected back in Braves lineup Friday

Acuna hasn’t played since Sunday, when he left the game early with tightness in his right hamstring. As usual, the Braves have played it conservatively, giving Acuna the series off in Boston. They’re off Thursday, and Acuna should be ready for the start of the homestand.

“He had a good workout yesterday, and he’s feeling good,” Snitker said. “With the off-day tomorrow, we just decided to go ahead and take the whole series, give him the off-day, and then hopefully Friday he hits the ground running and is good for the rest of the time.”