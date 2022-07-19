Ronald Acuña defeated by Pete Alonso in first round of Home Run Derby

Acuña hit 19 home runs in the first round of the derby Monday at Dodger Stadium, but Alonso hit 20 (with time to spare). The Mets slugger has won the past two derbies, including eliminating Acuña in 2019.

Acuña is the second Braves player to participate in the Home Run Derby multiple times, joining Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Acuña impressed in his derby debut in 2019, falling one homer shy of Alonso in the second round. He hit 44 home runs.