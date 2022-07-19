Ronald Acuña defeated by Pete Alonso in first round of Home Run Derby

LOS ANGELES — Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña has twice participated in the Home Run Derby. He’s twice been ousted by Pete Alonso.
Acuña hit 19 home runs in the first round of the derby Monday at Dodger Stadium, but Alonso hit 20 (with time to spare). The Mets slugger has won the past two derbies, including eliminating Acuña in 2019.
Acuña is the second Braves player to participate in the Home Run Derby multiple times, joining Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Acuña impressed in his derby debut in 2019, falling one homer shy of Alonso in the second round. He hit 44 home runs.
Monday, Acuña saw pitches from Braves coach Tomas Perez – whose work was criticized on social media – and hit 18 home runs in three minutes before adding another in bonus time. His longest home run was 472 feet.
The 2022 All-Star game is Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. Acuña will hit leadoff for the National League, managed by the Braves’ Brian Snitker. William Contreras is the only other Brave in the starting lineup (designated hitter, batting seventh), but there are six Braves on the NL team.
In a new twist, if the All-Star game is tied after nine innings, the game will be determined by another Home Run Derby. Acuña would be one of the three NL home-run hitters, along with Alonso and Kyle Schwarber.
A more important Braves-Mets battle will resume later this week. The Braves (56-38) are well distanced from a mediocre start and sit 2 ½ games behind the Mets (58-35) in the compelling NL East race. The Braves have won the past four division titles.
