One year after injury, Ronald Acuña back playing in All-Star game

LOS ANGELES — Two days before the All-Star break last summer, Ronald Acuña tore his ACL in the outfield at loanDepot park in Miami. He missed All-Star week in Denver and missed the remainder of the season.
Acuña was one of the more popular players during the media portion of All-Star week Monday. He sat at his podium with a massive smile, fielding questions from serious to goofy to everything in between.
“I’m really happy to be here,” Acuña said via an interpreter. The 24-year-old will participate in Monday night’s Home Run Derby for the second time – he joins Chipper Jones as the only Braves who’ve made multiple appearances in the derby – and he’ll hit leadoff for the National League on Tuesday, manning right field.
It’s been 373 days since Acuña suffered his injury. The Braves remade their outfield and won the World Series in his absence. Acuña hopes to be an integral part of their repeat efforts, even if it’s been an up-and-down season thus far.
Acuña, who made his season debut April 28, is hitting .265/.363/.413 with eight homers, 10 doubles and 22 RBIs in 59 games. He’s also stolen 20 bases. But Acuña has navigated minor injuries, too, and he’s mired in a slump, hitting .222 with a homer and four RBIs over 16 games this month.
Nonetheless, Acuña is one of the most tantalizing talents in baseball. He was the top vote-getter in the National League, again showing his popularity with not only the Braves’ humongous following but also baseball fans across the country. Acuña is at the forefront as MLB tries marketing young, dynamic talents to attract new fans.
“To be able to do everything you want, to do it at the highest level, it’s impressive,” said Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who faced Acuña plenty with the Dodgers. “It’s fun to watch. You’re still fans of the game. To see it from the other side, see glimpses of it, it’s just fun to watch.”
Acuña proudly represents his native country Venezuela. Perhaps the best hitter of the past generation came from the same country in Miguel Cabrera. Now 39 years old, Cabrera was a legacy selection to this week’s All-Star roster.
Acuña has always idolized Cabrera, who became the first Triple Crown winner since 1967 in 2012 and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Turns out, Cabrera has always seen greatness in Acuña.
“I have a long relationship with (Acuña) because I played with his dad in Venezuela,” Cabrera said. “We’re really good friends. When I first saw Ronald play, I told his dad, ‘This guy is a special talent. He has a chance to be the Mike Trout from Venezuela.’ He has so much talent, and he can do whatever he wants on the baseball field. My son (Christopher, 10), his favorite player is Acuña. It’s great.
“I feel proud he’s from Venezuela. I know where he comes from, so it’s made me more proud. I know him very well, and he’s a great kid.”
Acuña is part of a large Braves contingent in Los Angeles. He’s with five teammates in the All-Star game, plus manager Brian Snitker and the staff.
“It feels like being at home, being here with your teammates and coaches,” Acuña said. Right field feels like home for Acuña, too. And baseball is better with him out there.
