One year after injury, Ronald Acuña back playing in All-Star game

Nonetheless, Acuña is one of the most tantalizing talents in baseball. He was the top vote-getter in the National League, again showing his popularity with not only the Braves’ humongous following but also baseball fans across the country. Acuña is at the forefront as MLB tries marketing young, dynamic talents to attract new fans.

“To be able to do everything you want, to do it at the highest level, it’s impressive,” said Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who faced Acuña plenty with the Dodgers. “It’s fun to watch. You’re still fans of the game. To see it from the other side, see glimpses of it, it’s just fun to watch.”

Acuña proudly represents his native country Venezuela. Perhaps the best hitter of the past generation came from the same country in Miguel Cabrera. Now 39 years old, Cabrera was a legacy selection to this week’s All-Star roster.

Acuña has always idolized Cabrera, who became the first Triple Crown winner since 1967 in 2012 and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Turns out, Cabrera has always seen greatness in Acuña.

“I have a long relationship with (Acuña) because I played with his dad in Venezuela,” Cabrera said. “We’re really good friends. When I first saw Ronald play, I told his dad, ‘This guy is a special talent. He has a chance to be the Mike Trout from Venezuela.’ He has so much talent, and he can do whatever he wants on the baseball field. My son (Christopher, 10), his favorite player is Acuña. It’s great.

“I feel proud he’s from Venezuela. I know where he comes from, so it’s made me more proud. I know him very well, and he’s a great kid.”

Acuña is part of a large Braves contingent in Los Angeles. He’s with five teammates in the All-Star game, plus manager Brian Snitker and the staff.

“It feels like being at home, being here with your teammates and coaches,” Acuña said. Right field feels like home for Acuña, too. And baseball is better with him out there.