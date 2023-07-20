Right-hander Allan Winans to make major-league debut Saturday for Braves

Right-hander Allan Winans will start for the Braves on Saturday in Milwaukee, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He’ll be making his major-league debut.

USA TODAY first reported the news.

Winans is not considered one of the Braves’ top prospects, but he’s earned the callup with his success in Triple-A.

Winans, 26, has a 7-3 record this season for Gwinnett. He has a 2.81 ERA, best in the International League. He’s started 13 games for the Stripers and pitched 102-2/3 innings. Since June 2, he is 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA. He’s made five quality starts.

Winans was drafted by the Mets out of Campbell in the 17th round in 2018. He signed for just $10,000. He was selected by the Braves in the Rule 5 Draft in 2021, and rose from rookie ball to Triple-A in 2022.

He’s getting an opportunity in the big leagues thanks to a run of Braves injuries. Pitchers Max Fried and Kyle Wright have been on the injured list for months, while fellow starter Kolby Allard joined the list Tuesday with left shoulder nerve inflammation. Michael Soroka will be pitching in Allard’s spot on Friday.