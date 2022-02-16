Reviewing what happened with Braves, NL East before lockout

Where they stand: If the Braves retain Freeman or acquire a viable alternative, they should remain division favorites until unseated. They’re well-rounded, boasting blue-chip young talent and depth. The offense, rotation and bullpen should at worst be above average. And they’ll add annual MVP candidate Ronald Acuna (torn ACL) to the mix early in the campaign.

The Phillies

Notable additions: RHP Corey Knebel, C Garrett Stubbs

The Phillies beat the lockout buzzer signing Knebel, the former Dodger who was their only impact offseason pickup (they also added former Brave Johan Camargo). They acquired Stubbs from the Astros for depth behind J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies have a bloated payroll with little to offer prospect-wise, but a big move can’t be ruled out.

Where they stand: The same place they’ve sat during the Bryce Harper era, around .500. The Phillies need more outfield and bullpen help. They could make a move in the infield. Right now, there’s no reason to believe this team will be much better than past years.

The Mets

Notable additions: SP Max Scherzer, OF Starling Marte, OF Mark Canha, INF Eduardo Escobar

New York had the busiest offseason, once again throwing money at its problems. Owner Steve Cohen landed ace Scherzer, a familiar NL East face, along with a stable of proven veterans who should heighten the team’s floor and ceiling. The Mets hired proven manager Buck Showalter, a needed veteran voice in the room. They’re expected to make further worthwhile adds when the lockout ends.

Where they stand: On paper, the Mets look formidable. They theoretically present the biggest challenge to the Braves. Until we see it come together, though, the Braves remain favored. But the Mets could certainly be a playoff team.

The Marlins

Notable additions: OF Avisail Garcia, C Jacob Stallings, INF Joey Wendle

The Marlins added a trio of solid position players as they try to transition from rebuild to competitive club. Their pitching could make them a future force. The offense is a work in progress, but adding a player such as Garcia helps. The Marlins seem headed in the right direction.

Where they stand: It might be another year before Miami is taken seriously, but this team should be OK. If a couple position players have breakout offensive seasons and the pitching stays healthy, perhaps they stay relatively competitive during the summer. There are more contributors coming through the system. The Marlins are comfortably behind the Braves and Mets on paper.

The Nationals

Notable addition: INF Cesar Hernandez

Washington isn’t expected to make any major additions prior to the season. Its July 2021 teardown initiated a rebuild that’s still in the early stages. The Nationals have Juan Soto and some promising youth, including catcher Keibert Ruiz and starter Josiah Gray – both acquired from the Dodgers for Scherzer and Trea Turner last summer – but this won’t be the season they’re relevant again.

Where they stand: The Nationals are probably a nonfactor. They could be a pesky team, however, that plays a role in the division race. Remember how important the Braves’ success against Miami has been in their recent string of titles. The Nationals likely aren’t planning a lengthy rebuild, but 2022 looks like a year they’ll take it on the chin.