Reaction to MLB’s decision to move All-Star game from Atlanta

Reaction to the announcement by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Friday that MLB will move its All-Star game out of Atlanta because of Georgia’s new voting laws:
’'This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation, and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use the event as a platform to enhance the discussion.’' -- Atlanta Braves
“I really think it’s great that they’re bringing attention to what is happening in Georgia. It’s just, I really don’t get it, trying to find ways to keep people from having their right to vote. I just don’t get that, passing laws that will limit, will keep people from coming out and basically their right to vote. The fact that I saw, you can’t pass out water at the polls, I mean, what is that? It really doesn’t make sense, some of the laws that have been passed in this country over the years trying to keep a certain group from having their right, their freedom to do certain things. You look at the gun laws and all you have to do is have an ID, a legal ID, and no training. You have to have more training to get a driver’s license and more things to get a driver’s license than to go get a weapon. And it doesn’t make sense at all to me. I like what (the MLB is) doing. I think that’s the right thing to do. Keep attention on this because what is happening is just not right.” -- Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan
’'Major League Baseball caved to fear, political opportunism and liberal lies. Georgians -- and all Americans -- should fully understand what the MLB’s knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included.’' -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
“Just as elections have consequences, so do the actions of those who are elected. Unfortunately, the removal of the MLB All Star game from GA is likely the 1st of many dominoes to fall, until the unnecessary barriers put in place to restrict access to the ballot box are removed.” -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
’'Stacey Abrams’ leftist lies have stolen the All-Star game from Georgia.’' -- Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston
’'Like many Georgians, I am disappointed that MLB is relocating its All-Star game; however, I commend the players, owners and league commissioner for speaking out. I urge others in positions of leadership to do so as well.’' -- voting rights activist Stacey Abrams
’'It is my hope that businesses, athletes, and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia, but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on.’' -- U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
’'Want to applaud and extend a thank you to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for moving the All-Star game out of Georgia. Way to be a leader and take a strong stance.’' -- Dodgers executive and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson
’'Proud to call myself a part of the MLB family today.’' -- NBA All-Star LeBron James, who last month became part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group
’'At a time when the MLB had an opportunity to honor an iconic trailblazer in Hank Aaron, they instead opted to honor politics.’' -- former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler
’'I was very excited that MLB made that decision. I think it’s very valuable for corporate America to make their voices heard when it comes to matters of democracy and justice.’' -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a longtime MLB fan
The AJC’s Sarah Spencer contributed to this article.