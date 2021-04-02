Reaction to MLB’s decision to move All-Star game from Atlanta

’'This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation, and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use the event as a platform to enhance the discussion.’' -- Atlanta Braves

“I really think it’s great that they’re bringing attention to what is happening in Georgia. It’s just, I really don’t get it, trying to find ways to keep people from having their right to vote. I just don’t get that, passing laws that will limit, will keep people from coming out and basically their right to vote. The fact that I saw, you can’t pass out water at the polls, I mean, what is that? It really doesn’t make sense, some of the laws that have been passed in this country over the years trying to keep a certain group from having their right, their freedom to do certain things. You look at the gun laws and all you have to do is have an ID, a legal ID, and no training. You have to have more training to get a driver’s license and more things to get a driver’s license than to go get a weapon. And it doesn’t make sense at all to me. I like what (the MLB is) doing. I think that’s the right thing to do. Keep attention on this because what is happening is just not right.” -- Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan