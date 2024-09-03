Raisel Iglesias named National League reliever of the month for August

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias’ brilliant August earned him National League reliever-of-the-month honors.

Iglesias, 34, didn’t allow a run over 11 appearances (13-1/3 innings). He went 3-0 with six saves, striking out 14 without a walk. He had a streak of 38 consecutive hitters retired.

The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Angels in July 2022, taking on his contract. That’s proved to be an excellent move as Iglesias has excelled as the club’s closer over the past two seasons. His 2024 campaign has been under the radar nationally, but he has a 1.29 ERA with 28 saves. Iglesias has a 2.01 ERA over 111 games across the past two seasons.