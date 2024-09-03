Breaking: Georgia Tech football ranked for first time since 2015
Raisel Iglesias named National League reliever of the month for August

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias reacts after recording the save for the Braves win against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Truist Park, Thursday, August 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
49 minutes ago

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias’ brilliant August earned him National League reliever-of-the-month honors.

Iglesias, 34, didn’t allow a run over 11 appearances (13-1/3 innings). He went 3-0 with six saves, striking out 14 without a walk. He had a streak of 38 consecutive hitters retired.

The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Angels in July 2022, taking on his contract. That’s proved to be an excellent move as Iglesias has excelled as the club’s closer over the past two seasons. His 2024 campaign has been under the radar nationally, but he has a 1.29 ERA with 28 saves. Iglesias has a 2.01 ERA over 111 games across the past two seasons.

This was Iglesias’ first reliever-of-the-month nod since July 2021, when he was with the Angels.

The Braves begin a homestand Tuesday against the Rockies and Blue Jays. They’re one game ahead of the Mets for the NL’s final wild-card spot.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

