Rain (and perhaps snow) could impact Braves series in Chicago

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Soroka delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Soroka delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By
34 minutes ago

CHICAGO – The weather in Chicago, you ask?

“It’s not real good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s not good in Illinois in early April.”

And on April 1, the Braves were set to begin a three-game series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. But rain – and even snow! – could impact the games here this week.

As of Monday morning, the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday did not look good. It called for steady rain and the chance for snow to mix in beginning late Tuesday night.

In April 2018, the Braves traveled to Wrigley Field and played in brutal weather conditions. After the game, Joe Maddon, then the Cubs manager, told reporters the game really shouldn’t have been played. An Associated Press story from that day said the temperature was 38 degrees and the wind blew at 24 mph.

“We’ve played in really bad conditions in Chicago before a few years ago,” Snitker said Monday. “If we play, we’ll do the best we can to win the game.”

The Braves and White Sox started Monday’s game without incident – rain was supposed to hold off until around 3 p.m. At 1:10 p.m. local time, when the first pitch was thrown, the temperature was 46 degrees with winds of 13 mph.

Cross your fingers that the Braves can get in these games.

“The biggest concern is guys being able to hold the ball and grab the ball, because it gets so cold, that thing’s slick and it’s tough,” Snitker said. “That’s the biggest thing, is just pitchers being able to control the baseball and do that.”

No bad karma for Bummer

Aaron Bummer is back at the place he used to play.

Is there anyone he’s excited to face?

“Man, I don’t wanna drop names,” he said. “That’s karma waiting to happen.”

And then, in all seriousness, Bummer said he was excited to watch former teammates Michael Kopech and Garrett Crochet (among others) pitch.

Former teams

Speaking of Bummer facing his former team, there are a few of these stories.

Michael Soroka pitches for the White Sox – but he’ll miss the Braves because his season debut came over the weekend. Infielder Nicky Lopez and outfielder Kevin Pillar are both with the White Sox. So is Braden Shewmake.

Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez – who is scheduled to start Tuesday – played for the White Sox last year.

Snitker was asked if he’d talked to Soroka.

“He’s still on their team,” Snitker joked after saying he hadn’t said hello.

Will Snitker be following Soroka throughout the season?

“Not really,” Snitker said. “I got enough to worry about with my guys.”

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

