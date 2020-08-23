Prioritizing offense, Braves leave Pache out of lineup again

The 21-yearold is 1-for-4 in his career, starting one game in left field. He was a late defensive sub in Saturday’s win, making an impressive throw to home plate that almost ended the game.

Notes from Sunday:

- Acuna took batting practice on Sunday afternoon. If all went well, he could rejoin the lineup after Monday’s off day. The Braves open a two-game series against the Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday.

“He’s taking batting practice with us this afternoon, which is a good sign,” Snitker said. “We’ll see today, how he feels tomorrow and go from there. He’s getting closer.”

Acuna has been out since Aug. 11 with left wrist inflammation. It’s the second wrist injury to sideline a Braves All-Star. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is dealing with a bone bruise in his right wrist and has been out since Aug. 5. He’s behind Acuna in his progression.

The Braves are 5-4 without both players in the lineup. They’ve built a 2-1/2-game lead in the National League East, of which they’re the only team above .500.

- Snitker didn’t announce a starter for Tuesday’s game, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that No. 1 pitching prospect Ian Anderson will get the nod. Anderson is the Braves’ third-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America, and grades as the sport’s 11th best right-handed prospect.

Anderson’s arrival has felt inevitable for some time given the team’s short-handed rotation. The Braves are down to one traditional starter in their group – Cy Young contender Max Fried – so Anderson would certainly have an opportunity to earn an extended look.

If Tuesday is his first start, the 22-year old would face a depleted Yankees lineup that’s missing DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Slugger Aaron Judge is expected to return from the IL that day.