Prices soar for Braves spring training tickets amid scarce supply

The average secondary-market list price for tickets to the Braves’ 14 home exhibition games currently is $114, up 119% from an average of $52 a year ago, according to data provided Thursday by Jesse Lawrence, founder of ticket search-engine TicketIQ.

The Braves are scheduled to play their first Grapefruit League home game of the year Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, and prices for tickets to that game range from $50 to $235 on reseller StubHub (as of Thursday afternoon). Prices were similar at several other resale sites.