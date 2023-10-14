Poll results: Braves season was a bitter disappointment

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
8 minutes ago
X

The results are in (so far).

Braves fans believe the just-completed season, which ended with a 3-1 series loss to the Phillies in the National League Division Series was a bitter disappointment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution put up a poll on Friday morning after the season-ending loss. After just over a day, 46% of respondents voted the season a bitter disappointment as the playoffs are all that matters. The second of the three choices was frustrating as the playoffs won’t tarnish the regular season with 38%. A distant third was great, a season full of wins, thrills and records at 16%.

Feel free to cast your vote.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Caroline Silva

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Atlanta Jewish community gathers for Pride Shabbat despite distress, exhaustion9h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
16h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Temps in the 70s for start of Atlanta Pride
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anthopoulos, Braves search for answers on postseason exits, next moves
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anthopoulos, Braves search for answers on postseason exits, next moves
14h ago

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Alex Anthopoulos and Braves search for answers on postseason exits, next moves
14h ago
Braves pitcher Kyle Wright undergoes shoulder surgery
20h ago
Enjoy Southern goodness: AJC settles bet with Inquirer after NLDS
21h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top