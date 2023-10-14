Poll results: Braves season was a bitter disappointment

Braves fans believe the just-completed season, which ended with a 3-1 series loss to the Phillies in the National League Division Series was a bitter disappointment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution put up a poll on Friday morning after the season-ending loss. After just over a day, 46% of respondents voted the season a bitter disappointment as the playoffs are all that matters. The second of the three choices was frustrating as the playoffs won’t tarnish the regular season with 38%. A distant third was great, a season full of wins, thrills and records at 16%.

