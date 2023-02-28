Plenty of bobbleheads as part of Braves promotional schedule

*Michael Harris Rookie of the Year bobblehead on Aug. 22.

*Ronald Acuña Jr. Bat Flip bobblehead, voted by fans as the best of 2022, on Sept. 19.

*A.J. Minter Cowboy bobblehead on Sept. 26

The promotional schedule also includes three chain giveaways featured Ozzie Albies (May 10), Acuña (June 27) and Spencer Strider (July 18).

Here is the complete promotional schedule:

· April 6: Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

· April 7: Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

· April 9: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 1 “B’Rush” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot

· April 11: Blooper Bobblebody Giveaway together with Truist

· April 21: Jackie Robinson Day

· April 22: Girls Night Out*

· April 23: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Michael Harris II “Money Mike” Piggy Bank; Deaf Awareness*

· April 25: Matt Olson “Hometown” Bobblehead Series Part 1 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

· April 26: Co-branded NAPA Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA

· May 7: Breast Cancer Awareness Day presented by WellStar and Kroger: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Sunglasses

· May 9: Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Ticket Package*

· May 10: Ozzie Albies “OA” Chain Giveaway

· May 19: Star Wars Ticket Package*

· May 20: Armed Forces Day presented by T-Mobile; Military Appreciation*

· May 21: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 2 “Phil the Bucket” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot; College Ticket Package: Auburn*

· May 22: Kyle Wright “Hometown” Bobblehead Series Part 2 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

· May 23: College Ticket Package: University of Florida*

· May 25: OutKast Bobblehead Giveaway

· May 28: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Blooper Beach Towel; Greek Night*

· June 6: Lou Gehrig Day; Co-branded MLB Network Cap Giveaway

· June 7: Austin Riley “Hometown” Bobblehead Series Part 3 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

· June 8: College Ticket Package: University of Georgia*

· June 9: Play Ball Weekend

· June 10: Play Ball Weekend; Braves Country 5K*

· June 11: Play Ball Weekend; Kids Club Day; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Choice of a Braves Arm Sleeve OR Softball Bow

· June 15: Pride Night*

· June 17: Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Night

· June 18: Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Picture Frame; Father’s Day Catch on the Field* (sold out)

· June 26: A-List Appreciation Week; College Ticket Package: University of Alabama*

· June 27: A-List Appreciation Week; Ronald Acuña Jr. “13″ Chain Giveaway

· June 28: A-List Appreciation Week; Summer Camp Day*

· June 30: A-List Appreciation Week

· July 1: A-List Appreciation Week

· July 2: A-List Appreciation Week; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 3 “Hammerin’ Hank” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot

· July 15: Georgia Tribes Night

· July 16: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Lunchbox

· July 18: Spencer Strider “Peace Sign” Chain Giveaway; College Ticket Package: University of Tennessee*

· July 19: Ron Gant ‘94 Press Box Fire Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Xfinity

· July 20: For King + Country Postgame Concert presented by Chick-fil-A and Field Pass*; Summer Camp Day*

· July 28: Hank Aaron Week (Will be celebrated in the Community during the week and in the ballpark this day)

· July 30: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 4 “Two Bit” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot; College Ticket Package: Georgia Southern University*; Blooper’s Brunch* (sold out)

· July 31: Topps Baseball Card Pack Giveaway

· Aug. 1: Fred McGriff “Hall of Fame” Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines

· Aug. 14: College Ticket Package: Florida State University*

· Aug. 15: College Ticket Package: Kennesaw State University*

· Aug. 18: Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer

· Aug. 19: Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer

· Aug. 20: Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Blooper Soft Squishy Plush; College Ticket Package: Clemson University*

· Aug. 21: College Ticket Package: Georgia State University*

· Aug. 22: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital

· Aug. 23: HBCU Night together with Truist*

· Sept. 7: Michael Harris II “Money Mike” Headband Giveaway; College Ticket Package: Georgia Tech*

· Sept. 10: Childhood Cancer Awareness Day; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Arm Sleeve

· Sept. 18: Dobbins Air Reserve Base Day (U.S. Air Force Birthday) presented by T-Mobile

· Sept. 19: Roberto Clemente Day; “Best of” Ronald Acuña Jr. Bat Flip Bobblehead together with Truist; College Ticket Package: University of South Carolina*

· Sept. 26: A.J. Minter “Cowboy” Bobblehead presented by Xfinity

· Sept. 28: Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power

· Sept. 29: Spencer Strider Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines

*Specialty ticket package