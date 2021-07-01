ajc logo
Pache, Bryse Wilson lead Gwinnett Stripers to win

Cristian Pache had two hits for Gwinnett. AJC file photo
Cristian Pache had two hits for Gwinnett. AJC file photo

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Cristian Pache had two hits, including a game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers earned a 2-1 win over the host Durham Bulls on Wednesday night in Durham.

Gwinnett improved to 23-26, Durham is 32-17

With one out in the ninth, Pache singled off Sean Poppen to score Terrance Gore from third for a 2-1 lead. Alex Jackson led off the inning with a double and Gore pinch-ran for him.

Durham native and Stripers starter Bryse Wilson allowed just three hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out seven. Wilson is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and .247 average allowed over his last 14 starts with Gwinnett dating to July 21, 2019.

Orlando Arcia hit his team-leading 12th home run for the Stripers.

Dylan Lee (W, 2-0) got the win despite yielding a game-tying homer in the eighth. Jacob Webb struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

