Pache, Bryse Wilson lead Gwinnett Stripers to win

Cristian Pache had two hits, including a game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers earned a 2-1 win over the host Durham Bulls on Wednesday night in Durham.
Gwinnett improved to 23-26, Durham is 32-17
With one out in the ninth, Pache singled off Sean Poppen to score Terrance Gore from third for a 2-1 lead. Alex Jackson led off the inning with a double and Gore pinch-ran for him.
Durham native and Stripers starter Bryse Wilson allowed just three hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out seven. Wilson is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and .247 average allowed over his last 14 starts with Gwinnett dating to July 21, 2019.
Orlando Arcia hit his team-leading 12th home run for the Stripers.
Dylan Lee (W, 2-0) got the win despite yielding a game-tying homer in the eighth. Jacob Webb struck out two in a scoreless ninth.