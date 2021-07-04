Ozzie Albies named to All-Star game

The 24-year-old is the only player in the majors with at least 20 doubles, 10 homers and five triples. He’s fifth in extra-base hits (43) and 13th in total bases (161).

“I’m so happy for him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I told Freddie the other day, it’s like I’m stuffing Ozzie in your flight (to Denver) because this kid needs to be on the All-Star team. I know Adam Frazier is very well deserving of starting the game. Ozzie deserves to be there. He’s had the half where he needs that. He deserves that notoriety for what he’s done. And he was excited.

“He’ll be a great representative of the Atlanta Braves in the All-Star game because like I’ve said 100 times, man, you play the game like Ozzie and you’re gonna play it right.”

Albies is on pace to record his third season with 40 doubles, 20 homers and five triples. He would be the 10th player in history to achieve those marks in three different seasons.

His company: Stan Musial (six times), Lou Gehrig (6), Rogers Hornsby (6), Hank Greenberg (5), Chuck Klein (4), Mookie Betts (3), Joe Medwick (3), Ted Williams (3) and Al Simmons (3). Each of the retired players is in the Hall of Fame, and if Betts continues as he has, he’ll join them.

The Braves also had three All-Stars in 2019, the last time the game was played, in Acuna, Freeman and starter Mike Soroka. A year earlier, the team had four All-Stars, when Albies and Freeman were joined by starter Mike Foltynewicz and outfielder Nick Markakis.

Overall, the Braves have had multiple All-Stars in 16 of the past 21 seasons. They’ve had at least three All-Stars 12 times over that span.

The All-Star game is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.