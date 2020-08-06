Marcell Ozuna finds an early, comfortable fit with the Braves

Concerned? That would be too strong a word. As a two-time All-Star and a player who averaged 28 home runs per season the past four years with Miami and St. Louis, Ozuna had earned his share of lenience.

A little nervous, maybe, given this first impression. “When you got guys like this, they’ve got baseball cards (a track record),” Seitzer said. “You don’t know how or when they flip the switch, you just hope the switch flips,” Seitzer said.

Perhaps one person at least benefited from the sudden cessation of spring and the more than three-month pause while baseball gathered itself. Because something good happened over that period for Ozuna. The switch flipped.

“When he came back to the second ‘spring’ training he was in a better place,” Seitzer said. “I didn’t expect what I’ve seen so far this season. It’s like when the lights came on, he really showed up. It’s been fun to watch.”

Entering Thursday’s game with Toronto, the new guy batting cleanup was leading the team in home runs (three, including a dramatic ninth-inning, two-out, two-strike, game-tying homer in New York). He ranked second in OPS among Braves who have played in at least 10 games (.973). After going hitless Wednesday, Ozuna’s average dropped below .300 (.279) for the first time in a week.

His production has been especially important with such standards as Freddie Freeman (hitting .190 as of Thursday), Ronald Acuna (.240) and Ozzie Albies (.159 and on the injured list) all off their feed.

How Ozuna does over the shortened 60-game season and perhaps the postseason will brightly reflect on the Anthopoulos’ strategy of doing one-year deals with good players looking to rebuild their value after periods of drought.

The philosophy worked splendidly with Josh Donaldson, who had been troubled by injuries and proved himself fit again with the Braves in 2019, hitting 37 home runs and driving in 94 runs. That earned him a four-year, $92 million deal with Minnesota, where he is off to a slow start, hitting below .200.

These deals don’t all work. Signed by the Braves to a one-year, $18 million deal, starter Cole Hamels has thus far disappointed. While trying to get a sore shoulder right, he has been more rumor than reality to date.

As for Ozuna, who the Braves need to approximate Donaldson’s impact: “It’s obviously nice Marcell has gotten off to a hot start, which is great. We were hoping for this. We thought there was a good chance. We’ll find out what he does for the remaining part of it,” a measured Anthopoulos said.

There is a baseball adage that goes, “There is no such thing as a bad one-year contract.” As Hamels’ absence continues to haunt a team with gaping holes in its rotation, he may be seriously stretching that truism.

But the Braves GM is a believer. Preferring to reserve long-term deals for locking up younger players – as he did with Acuna and Albies – Anthopoulos has made the big one-year contract a trademark (the $23 million deal with Donaldson was the largest of its kind). The thinking being that if the player doesn’t pay off, you’re not saddled by his salary number long-term. “Reset in the offseason and make adjustments,” as Anthopoulos said.

The secret to determining which player is on the verge of rediscovering himself is a matter of both study and intuition. Anthopoulos uses the word “indicators” as to what he looks for in a player who might be ready to rebound. Ask for a specific example of an indicator, he didn’t seem too eager to give away any proprietary blend of numbers.

In the case of Donaldson, a player with whom Anthopoulos had previous experience in Toronto, the GM had a strong sense that the infielder’s drop-off in 2017 and ’18 were outliers. A result of injury not decline.

“Marcell’s the same way,” Anthopoulos said. A two-time All Star with the Miami Marlins, Ozuna fell just a bit short of that level in two seasons with St. Louis. Last year with the Cardinals, he hit for a career low in average, .241, while still producing 29 home runs and 89 RBIs. The Cardinals presented him with a qualifying offer for 2020 of around $18 million at season’s end, which Ozuna declined.

“Look,” Anthopoulos said, “when the Cardinals traded for (Ozuna), the end of 2017, he was coming off an unbelievable year as a 26-year-old player. He performed well for St. Louis, and we’d be happy with that. But we felt he could be even better than that. We’ll find out by the time the year is over.”

In Ozuna, the Braves thus far have found much of what they had in Donaldson: A credible presence hitting behind Freeman and a positive clubhouse and dugout influence.

Media can’t get into the Braves clubhouse now because of the coronavirus restrictions. And a request to speak to Ozuna this week via the daily team Zoom media conferences went unfulfilled.

A 2018 St. Louis Post-Dispatch story on Ozuna hinted at a helpful personality at heart. At the time Ozuna said, “One lesson my dad taught me was to always extend your hand and keep it open for everybody. Always learn the difference between those who want to abuse (your goodwill) and those who are in need. Know how you can help those who need you.”

Growing up in the baseball-crazed Dominican Republic, Ozuna dropped out of high school as a junior. That didn’t stop him from learning English while coming up through the minors, which enables him to reach players residing on both sides of the clubhouse language barrier.

And he has plenty to offer.

“He’s a guy these younger guys look up to,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He doesn’t miss a thing. He’s a guy who watches and pays attention to everything.”

“I like to talk to players about other players and see how their mind works, and (Ozuna’s) got really good feel, really good instincts,” Anthopoulos said. “Just hearing him talk about who he thinks are good teammates and why and how he views the game and his approach – I’ve been really impressed getting to know him. That’s been a nice surprise.”

“Personality-wise, he’s one of the best,” Albies said. “He’s funny, he brings joy to the team. Marcell is a guy like Acuna, Dansby (Swanson), Freddie – they’re always positive, always trying to do best they can for the team. That’s Marcell.”

Describing Ozuna’s swing, Seitzer called it, “extremely compact, probably one of the shortest, most compact swings I’ve seen.”

Quick hands being the key here. “He can let the ball get so deep and the barrel gets to the ball in a blink of the eye. It’s very impressive,” Seitzer said.

And while possessing a 2017 Gold Glove, Ozuna is not likely to be counted on for his defense in left field this season. The Braves clearly got him for his bat.

And that implement is doing the job for which it was hired. Yes, it’s early, but early really matters in a season reduced by nearly two-thirds. Thus far, the Ozuna of summer has quashed any doubts raised by the Ozuna of spring. When autumn comes, we’ll know better the bang Anthopoulos got for his buck on this particular short-term solution.