Orlando Arcia leads Stripers with three homers

Behind designated hitter Orlando Arcia’s three solo homers, Gwinnett capped off a six-game opening weekend in Charlotte, N.C., with a 12-9 extra inning win over the Knights at Truist Field.
The Stripers (5-1) are now 2-0 in extra inning games.
Arcia hit solo shots in the first, seventh, and eighth innings. He broke an 8-8 tie with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th. Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single, and right fielder Abraham Almonte broke it open with a two-run double.
Gwinnett reliever Edgar Santana got the won despite suffering a blown save in the ninth.
Arcia’s three home runs in a game are the first for a Gwinnett player since Austin Riley accomplished the feat on May 13, 2018, also Mother’s Day.
The Stripers open a series against Louisville Tuesday in at Coolray Field in Gwinnett.