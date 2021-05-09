ajc logo
Orlando Arcia leads Stripers with three homers

Designated hitter Orlando Arcia connects on one of his three homers against the Knights Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. (Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights)
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Behind designated hitter Orlando Arcia’s three solo homers, Gwinnett capped off a six-game opening weekend in Charlotte, N.C., with a 12-9 extra inning win over the Knights at Truist Field.

The Stripers (5-1) are now 2-0 in extra inning games.

Arcia hit solo shots in the first, seventh, and eighth innings. He broke an 8-8 tie with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th. Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single, and right fielder Abraham Almonte broke it open with a two-run double.

Gwinnett reliever Edgar Santana got the won despite suffering a blown save in the ninth.

Arcia’s three home runs in a game are the first for a Gwinnett player since Austin Riley accomplished the feat on May 13, 2018, also Mother’s Day.

The Stripers open a series against Louisville Tuesday in at Coolray Field in Gwinnett.

