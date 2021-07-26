Oddsmakers connect Braves with several trade candidates

Caption Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (Paul Beaty/AP) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Bryant’s versatility and track record will make him appealing to most contenders, but he’s a rental who will seek a nice payday this winter. It’s difficult to envision the Braves heavily pursuing a big-name rental at this point. They already made a trade with the Cubs for outfielder Joc Pederson, who came at a much cheaper price (prospect Bryce Ball).

Marlins outfielder Starling Marte, who like Buxton didn’t agree to an extension, was linked to the Braves at 8/1 odds. The Yankees, Red Sox, Giants, Astros and Phillies each had greater odds. While Marte would help the Braves, it’s unclear if Miami, under new leadership, would trade within the division. In reality, it also might not be worthwhile for the Braves to win a bidding war for a rental.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes (left) is forced out at second as Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story throws out Sheldon Neuse at first during the seventh inning Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Interestingly, the Braves were given the second-best odds of adding Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at 3/1. The Yankees were listed as favorites at 2/1. Story is another rental who hasn’t had his best season. He’s also not a clean fit with the Braves. Dansby Swanson has played better in recent days and Story wouldn’t be a long-term solution. The Padres were reportedly among the teams inquiring about Story as a center fielder, though he hasn’t played the outfield in his major-league career.

Given the Braves’ track record under general manager Alex Anthopoulos, it’s likely any deals they make will come out of left field. The team began a pivotal five-game series with the first-place Mets on Monday. The Braves entered the series trailing the Mets by five games in the division.