Braves begin biggest series of season against Mets

Manager Brian Snitker stressed the series’ importance after the Braves’ 2-1 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

“These guys are grinding through a rough stretch,” he said. “We had four days off (at the All-Star break) and we came out of the gate and played a three-and-a-half, four-hour game that wore them right back to where they were before they went on vacation. That’s something we’ll have to fight our way through. We have to win these games. This is a big series. It’s five games against the team we’re chasing. We can rest in the winter. We have to get after it right now.”

