Now Braves go on road to two of toughest places for visitor to win

The key to the challenging week ahead, Braves manager Brian Snitker said, is to “compartmentalize and just take it a day at a time and try to win that game, win the series, not look at the big picture.”

The Dodgers have three formidable starting pitchers lined up to face the Braves: left-hander Julio Urias (14-3, 3.17 ERA) on Monday night, right-hander Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.02) on Tuesday and right-hander Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51) on Wednesday.

The Braves’ scheduled starters are left-hander Drew Smyly (9-3, 4.54) on Monday, right-hander Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.60) on Tuesday and lefty Max Fried (11-7, 3.54) on Wednesday.

Season so far

The Braves last lost a road game more than a month ago: July 28 against the Mets in New York. Since then, the Braves won the final game of the series at the Mets (July 29) and swept three-game series at St. Louis (Aug. 3-5), Washington (Aug. 13-15), Miami (Aug. 16-18) and Baltimore (Aug. 20-22).

That 13-game streak has lifted the Braves’ road record for the season to 37-27, which is better than their home record (33-32).

