Now Braves go on road to two of toughest places for visitor to win

Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (Nick Wass/AP)
Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (Nick Wass/AP)

Atlanta Braves
The Braves’ 13-game road winning streak is intact, but their next seven games will be played in two of the three toughest stadiums for a visiting team to win this season.

First, the Braves have a three-game series, beginning Monday night, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers are 43-23 this season — the third-best home record among the 30 MLB teams.

Then, the Braves will play a four-game set, beginning Thursday, at Coors Field in Denver, where the Colorado Rockies are 43-22 this season — the second-best home record in MLB.

Colorado’s home record is particularly remarkable because the Rockies are a below-.500 team overall (60-70). They are 17-48 on the road, but an entirely different team at home.

The only MLB team with a better home record than the Rockies this season: the San Francisco Giants, who are 42-19 at Oracle Park.

The key to the challenging week ahead, Braves manager Brian Snitker said, is to “compartmentalize and just take it a day at a time and try to win that game, win the series, not look at the big picture.”

The Dodgers have three formidable starting pitchers lined up to face the Braves: left-hander Julio Urias (14-3, 3.17 ERA) on Monday night, right-hander Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.02) on Tuesday and right-hander Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51) on Wednesday.

The Braves’ scheduled starters are left-hander Drew Smyly (9-3, 4.54) on Monday, right-hander Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.60) on Tuesday and lefty Max Fried (11-7, 3.54) on Wednesday.

Season so far

The Braves last lost a road game more than a month ago: July 28 against the Mets in New York. Since then, the Braves won the final game of the series at the Mets (July 29) and swept three-game series at St. Louis (Aug. 3-5), Washington (Aug. 13-15), Miami (Aug. 16-18) and Baltimore (Aug. 20-22).

That 13-game streak has lifted the Braves’ road record for the season to 37-27, which is better than their home record (33-32).

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

