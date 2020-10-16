Now Braves benefitting from Ozuna’s playoff powers

“The energy he brings is unbelievable,” said the Braves Game 4 winner Bryse Wilson. “It’s translated throughout the whole team. This team is so much fun to be around and he’s a big part of it for sure.”

Ozuna had been uncharacteristically quiet at the plate for the Braves, though, hitting just .200 with one home run in the eight postseason games before Thursday. When he reported to work for Game 4 he decided to skip batting practice and take to the batting cage out of sight and work out his issues.

“I was struggling a little, jumping forward. I swing crazy. I stayed inside and hit in the cage off the machine, (working on) staying a little bit more back the way I was before the season ended and got some success,” he said.

On display was the Ozuna who led the National League in both home runs (18) and RBI (56) this season. He backed up all the positivity he brought to the park with production. Didn’t matter who the Dodgers threw at him. Ozuna had an RBI against three different Dodgers pitchers, two of them via solo home run and run-scoring double off three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

Speaking of Ozuna’s impact, Braves manager Brian Snitker said, “What he did to the middle of our lineup – I don’t think you could go out and find anybody that did more for our club this year than Marcell.” That point was capitalized and underlined Thursday night.

And so many opportunities to show off his celebratory, imaginary selfies after scoring a run, a schtick Ozuna began at the wild-card stage of the playoffs.

“It’s another idea to have fun. Let’s go” he said.