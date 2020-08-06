Nick Markakis returns to lineup, praises Braves’ prospects in Gwinnett

In their first lineup that included the 36-year-old, the Braves decided to play him in right field. Marcell Ozuna, who leaves much to be desired in the field, was the designated hitter. Adam Duvall handled left while Ronald Acuna shifted from right to center field. Ender Inciarte, who’s off to a slow start, was on the bench against Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson.

When he decided against playing, Markakis cited the health and safety protocols interfering with his preparation. He changed his tune since returning, saying Thursday that he’s growing accustomed to baseball’s new norms.

“It’s just an adjustment,” he said. “It’s just like baseball on the field. Everything is about adjustments. It’s the same in the clubhouse now. We have certain things we have to deal with now. It’s all about making adjustments and going about your business. From when I came in July, it is different. It’s not as bad as I would’ve expected it to be. Everyone is doing what they needed to do to be safe. Guys are still going about their business, and it’s good to see.”

Notes from Thursday:

» Markakis came away impressed by the Braves’ young talent stationed in Gwinnett, which is where the non-active players in the 60-man pool are training. He even took a pitch to the shoulder from top prospect Ian Anderson, which he laughed about.

“They have some great arms down there,” Markakis said. “Anderson was down there, (Kyle) Muller, (Patrick) Weigel, (Jasseel) De La Cruz; those guys have power arms. If I can hit down there, I’m pretty sure I can hit up here. This organization is stacked from top to bottom. They have great guys that are willing to work and help out. Down there, those guys are ready. I enjoyed my time there.”

» When asked about outfield prospect Drew Waters, Markakis raved about the switch-hitter’s overall talent. Waters, 21, is the Braves’ No. 2 prospect per Baseball America.

“That boy has all the talent in the world from top to bottom,” Markakis said. “Throwing, running, hitting. He’s going to be a good player. It’s like anybody else. Anybody before they get to the big leagues, there’s always things to work on. I know he knows it. He’s down there working hard. Like everybody else, we have things to work on. This is my 15th season in the big leagues, and I’m always working on things. Anybody who tells you they have it figured out, they’re lying to you.”

Cristian Pache, the team’s top prospect, and Waters have fans envisioning an eventual Waters-Pache-Acuna outfield. The Braves have strayed from long-term investments in the outfield in the past two years in anticipation of Pache’s and Waters’ arrivals.

Either or both players could debut this season, though as currently constructed, the Braves have ample outfield depth with Markakis returning. But peeking down the road, Markakis said the organization and its fan base should be delighted with the farm system.

“They have some great talent coming up,” Markakis said. “They’re going to be set in the outfield for years to come. Braves fans should be excited. Those guys are a work in progress and they know it. They’re constantly working and getting better. That’s good to see, especially with young guys.

“A lot of young guys these days think they have everything figured out. That’s just the opposite. Those guys down there know they have to work on things, they are working on things and they’re doing what they can to help this organization get better.”