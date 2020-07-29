Nick Markakis changes mind, returns to Braves before home opener

Three weeks after opting against playing, outfielder Nick Markakis changed his mind and rejoined the Braves before their home opener Wednesday.
Markakis announced his decision Wednesday afternoon. He spoke with general manager Alex Anthopoulos a couple of days ago and made the “easy” decision to return to playing. Markakis admitted it was difficult watching his teammates over their first five games, adding he felt he “needed to be out there.”
The 14-year veteran said he’ll apologize to his teammates for “bailing” on them, saying he committed to the team before the season and it was unfair to back out. Markakis decided against playing for a number of reasons, including the unappealing empty stadiums and health protocols affecting his preparation.
“I’m going against my (previous decision),” he said. “I’d like to come back. In the pit of my stomach, I felt like I needed to be out there. It didn’t sit well with me.”
When Markakis is ready – he didn’t have a time estimate – he’ll bolster the Braves’ lineup against right-handed pitching. The Braves attempted several moves to replace his void: They almost signed Yasiel Puig, but his positive COVID-19 test halted negotiations.
The Braves acquired Matt Adams and Scott Schebler, both of whom provide legitimate power, to help their offense. Markakis adds further reinforcements to a group that’s been inconsistent so far against high-level pitching in New York and Tampa Bay.
Markakis, a one-time All-Star, is signed through the 2020 season. This will be his sixth season with the organization.