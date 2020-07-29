Nick Markakis changes mind, returns to Braves before home opener

Markakis announced his decision Wednesday afternoon. He spoke with general manager Alex Anthopoulos a couple of days ago and made the “easy” decision to return to playing. Markakis admitted it was difficult watching his teammates over their first five games, adding he felt he “needed to be out there.”

The 14-year veteran said he’ll apologize to his teammates for “bailing” on them, saying he committed to the team before the season and it was unfair to back out. Markakis decided against playing for a number of reasons, including the unappealing empty stadiums and health protocols affecting his preparation.