Multiple Georgia natives, former Braves on All-Star rosters

Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier, an Athens native, edged out Albies for the starting second-base spot. Frazier has been one of the few bright spots on the rebuilding Pirates, hitting .321/.390/.458. He’s expected to be a popular name during this month’s trade deadline as a versatile, well-rounded player who will fit any roster.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (Smyrna) also made the NL’s roster. The Braves have seen firsthand how dominant Wheeler can be, with the veteran righty twirling two gems against them this season. Wheeler has a 2.05 ERA in a league-high 114 innings (17 starts).

A’s slugger Matt Olson, from Atlanta, made the American League All-Star team. Olson is hitting .283 with 20 homers and 53 RBIs, again a centerpiece in the middle of the contending A’s lineup. Additionally, University of Georgia product Jared Walsh (Wisconsin native) made the AL roster for his strong season with the Angels. Walsh is hitting .283 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs.

The All-Star game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.