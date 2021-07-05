Multiple Georgia natives, former Braves on All-Star rosters

The Braves have three All-Stars: first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Ronald Acuna and second baseman Ozzie Albies. The latter made it as a reserve, while Freeman and Acuna will start. It’s the 12th time in the past 21 seasons the Braves have had at least three All-Stars.
In addition to the Braves’ players, there are several players with Braves or Georgia ties who made this year’s midsummer classic.
Padres closer Mark Melancon, who’s saved a league-high 25 games, is one of two former Braves closers who will be in the National League bullpen. The Cubs’ Craig Kimbrel, a beloved former Braves closer, also made the All-Star team. Kimbrel has a 0.59 ERA with 20 saves.
Giants starter Kevin Gausman, whom the Braves unceremoniously dropped during a disappointing 2019 season, has turned his career around in San Francisco and become a legitimate frontline starter. Gausman made the All-Star team after posting a 1.68 ERA with a 116:25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 starts.
Four Georgia natives made the All-Star team, three of whom will play for the NL team. Catcher Buster Posey, from Leesburg, has had a career resurgence. He’s hitting .328 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games for the Giants, who are baseball’s No. 1 surprise team.
Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier, an Athens native, edged out Albies for the starting second-base spot. Frazier has been one of the few bright spots on the rebuilding Pirates, hitting .321/.390/.458. He’s expected to be a popular name during this month’s trade deadline as a versatile, well-rounded player who will fit any roster.
Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (Smyrna) also made the NL’s roster. The Braves have seen firsthand how dominant Wheeler can be, with the veteran righty twirling two gems against them this season. Wheeler has a 2.05 ERA in a league-high 114 innings (17 starts).
A’s slugger Matt Olson, from Atlanta, made the American League All-Star team. Olson is hitting .283 with 20 homers and 53 RBIs, again a centerpiece in the middle of the contending A’s lineup. Additionally, University of Georgia product Jared Walsh (Wisconsin native) made the AL roster for his strong season with the Angels. Walsh is hitting .283 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs.
The All-Star game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.