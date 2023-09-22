Morton exits start vs. Nationals with right index finger discomfort

Braves starter Charlie Morton exited Friday’s game against the Nationals with discomfort in his right finger.
RHP Charlie Morton was removed from tonight’s game with right index finger discomfort.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 22, 2023
Morton walked two and struck out one in his lone inning of work Friday. No. 1 starter Max Fried, who won Thursday’s series opener against the Nationals, was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a blister on his left finger.
