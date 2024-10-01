Players wore their team’s uniforms starting in the 1930s until 2019. Starting with the 2021 All-Star game, players wore special uniforms specific to the American and National League. The 2020 All-Star game was canceled due to the COVID pandemic and the delayed start of the season.

Players selected for next season’s All-Star game will wear a special uniform during the Workout Day and the Home Run Derby. However, players competing in the Home Run Derby will wear their primary home uniform. MLB is working on the game cap for the all-star game.

Coincidentally, the first All-Star game with the league-specific uniforms was the 2021 edition held at Coors Field in Colorado. Atlanta was scheduled to host, but it was moved by MLB due to objections to changes in Georgia’s voting rights laws three months before the game. Last year, MLB announced that the game and festivities would return to Atlanta in 2025.

In addition to the announcement on the change to All-Star game uniforms, changes are in the works for overall home and road team uniforms beginning next season, the league announced. That will include pant customization, increasing the sizing of the lettering and returning to previously used materials that the players requested. The decision to move forward with these modifications was finalized over the last few days, following collaboration between MLB, Nike, Fanatics and the MLB Players Association. The changes will begin in 2025 and will be fully implemented by the start of the 2026 season.

MLB’s new Nike Vapor Premier jersey design was introduced in 2024 and got disastrous reviews from players and fans. MLB announced that production timelines will prevent all the uniform changes from being completed in time for the 2025 season, the road gray uniforms made from the 2023 fabric will be ready by spring training, and starting in 2026, all uniforms will return to using the previous materials.