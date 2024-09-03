Breaking: Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
MLB postseason picture: Phillies end Braves’ runs of consecutive division titles

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, from left, Jeff Hoffman, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Garrett Stubbs and J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs to clinch the NL East title, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 23.

The Braves run of consecutive National League East titles has ended at six. The Phillies officially clinched the division Monday night.

The Braves and Mets were both off Monday. They start their crucial three-game series Tuesday with the Mets holding a two-game lead in the National League wild card race. The Diamondbacks lost Monday. The Mets are up by a half-game for the No. 5 seed and the Braves trail the Diamondbacks by 1-1/2 games for the final wild card. The three teams are battling for the final two spots with less than a week to play. The Mets and Diamondbacks could clinch a playoff spot as early as Wednesday.

Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided, leaving seven spots to be decided by the end of the regular season on Sunday.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched division: Phillies, Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: Guardians

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals

