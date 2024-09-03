MLB postseason picture: Phillies end Braves’ runs of consecutive division titles

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 23.
The Braves run of consecutive National League East titles has ended at six. The Phillies officially clinched the division Monday night.
The Braves and Mets were both off Monday. They start their crucial three-game series Tuesday with the Mets holding a two-game lead in the National League wild card race. The Diamondbacks lost Monday. The Mets are up by a half-game for the No. 5 seed and the Braves trail the Diamondbacks by 1-1/2 games for the final wild card. The three teams are battling for the final two spots with less than a week to play. The Mets and Diamondbacks could clinch a playoff spot as early as Wednesday.
Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided, leaving seven spots to be decided by the end of the regular season on Sunday.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Dodgers
No. 2: Phillies
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched division: Phillies, Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched division: Guardians
Clinched playoff berth: Yankees
Braves remaining schedule
Today, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals
