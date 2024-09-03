MLB postseason picture: Phillies end Braves’ runs of consecutive division titles

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 23.

The Braves run of consecutive National League East titles has ended at six. The Phillies officially clinched the division Monday night.

The Braves and Mets were both off Monday. They start their crucial three-game series Tuesday with the Mets holding a two-game lead in the National League wild card race. The Diamondbacks lost Monday. The Mets are up by a half-game for the No. 5 seed and the Braves trail the Diamondbacks by 1-1/2 games for the final wild card. The three teams are battling for the final two spots with less than a week to play. The Mets and Diamondbacks could clinch a playoff spot as early as Wednesday.