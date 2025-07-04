George Springer homers twice, Blue Jays sweep Yankees to take AL East lead

Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt left after three innings because of tightness in his forearm. Schmidt allowed three runs and four hits.

Jasson Domínguez had four hits for New York, but the Yankees were swept for the second time. They lost all three at Boston between June 13 and 15.

New York is 10-16 against AL East opponents.

Chris Bassitt (8-4) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, improving to 4-0 in five career home starts against the Yankees. Jeff Hoffman finished for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Springer went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and scored three times. The homers were his 14th and 15th.

Barger and Nathan Lukes each had three hits and two RBIs as Toronto won for the 11th time in 16 and jumped one game ahead of New York.

New York’s Trent Grisham homered in his return to the starting lineup, his 16th. Grisham left Monday’s game and did not play Tuesday because of a tight left hamstring. He pinch hit Wednesday.

Toronto’s Bo Bichette grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. He missed the previous three games because of a sore right knee.

Key moment

Lukes ended a 14-pitch at bat in the fourth inning with a tiebreaking two-run double off Clayton Beeter (0-1).

Key stat

Bassitt threw a season-high 113 pitches.

Up next

Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 8.16 ERA) was scheduled to start Friday in the opener of the weekend Subway Series. The Mets had not announced a starter.

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.60 ERA) was scheduled to face Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.66) on Friday.

