MLB cancels two more series, including home opener for Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- When MLB first canceled games because the lockout had not been resolved, it meant the Braves would avoid a two-city road trip to begin the season. Opening day would have been their home opener on the original schedule.
Now, MLB wiped that out, too, leaving the Braves with a seemingly tougher start to the season.
Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday evening announced that MLB is cutting two more series from the schedule. Instead of playing the Reds and Nationals at Truist Park, the Braves, if the current schedule holds, now will open their season with four games in San Diego and three more in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Their home opener wouldn’t be until April 22 versus Miami.
“I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans,” Manfred said in a statement.
Over the past two days, MLB and the MLBPA had been busy negotiating a new CBA in hopes of preserving a 162-game season. However, the two sides failed to come to an agreement, with the potential implementation of an international draft reportedly serving as one major sticking point.
“We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered,” Manfred said.
The Braves on Sunday opened minor league camp at CoolToday Park. At one point this week, it appeared the big leaguers might soon join them.
We’ll have to wait at least a little longer for that.
