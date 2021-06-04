MLB All-Star voting opened Thursday

Fans can vote up to five times a day every 24 hours. Voting for phase 1 (“help your favorites advance”) ends June 24 at 3:59 p.m. eastern time. Phase-2 voting (“vote for the starters”) will run June 28 through July 1. Pitchers and reserves will be determined by player balloting and selections made by the commissioner’s office.

The Braves have several All-Star candidates, namely outfielder Ronald Acuna, a leading MVP candidate, and third baseman Austin Riley, who’s been excellent but is competing against a crowded third-base field. Reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman hasn’t posted his usual stats thus far, but he’s still expected to garner plenty of votes as a fan favorite who’s started the past two All-Star games. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, an All-Star in 2018, will also be in the conversation.