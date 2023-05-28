Michael Soroka scratched from Triple-A start, return to majors likely

Michael Soroka was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

That’s good news as it appears the move clears the way for the right-hander to return to the major leagues.

Soroka, who has not pitched in the majors since 2020 after battling two torn Achilles, was scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Two hours before the game, the Stripers announced that right-hander Nolan Kingham (0-3, 5.40 ERA) would start against Durham.

With Soroka scratched, he could be the option for the Braves to start Monday’s game at Oakland as they are in need of a starter with Max Fried and Kyle Wright on the injured list.

The Braves have not announced a starter for Monday.

RETURN FOR UPDATES