Michael Soroka has solid outing for the Gwinnett Stripers

The Braves’ Michael Soroka allowed just one earned run in six innings Friday night in his outing for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

Soroka gave up just three hits, struck out three and walked four as Gwinnett played the Sounds in Nashville. Soroka has a 3.61 ERA.

Joe Dunand hit a home run for the Stripers and is batting .344.

Soroka made two starts for the Braves before they optioned him back to Gwinnett earlier this month. In Oakland, he allowed four runs over six innings. In Phoenix, he lasted only 3-2/3 frames and gave up five runs. He also walked four Diamondbacks and only struck out two. On 30 swings against Soroka’s pitches, the Diamondbacks whiffed only twice.