X

Michael Soroka has solid outing for the Gwinnett Stripers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The Braves’ Michael Soroka allowed just one earned run in six innings Friday night in his outing for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

Soroka gave up just three hits, struck out three and walked four as Gwinnett played the Sounds in Nashville. Soroka has a 3.61 ERA.

Joe Dunand hit a home run for the Stripers and is batting .344.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Soroka made two starts for the Braves before they optioned him back to Gwinnett earlier this month. In Oakland, he allowed four runs over six innings. In Phoenix, he lasted only 3-2/3 frames and gave up five runs. He also walked four Diamondbacks and only struck out two. On 30 swings against Soroka’s pitches, the Diamondbacks whiffed only twice.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: One of Plant Vogtle’s new nuclear units is delayed again
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

15-year-old seriously injured in shooting near DeKalb nursery school
4h ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
10h ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
10h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
8h ago
The Latest

Braves pummel Rockies for fourth straight win
14m ago
Braves notes: Lineup tweaks, Michael Tonkin continues to help bullpen
3h ago
Braves Nation: A look inside AJ Smith-Shawver’s first victory
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top