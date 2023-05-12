Michael Soroka falls to 0-2 in Triple-A after four-inning outing

The Braves’ Michael Soroka gave up three earned runs in four innings and the Gwinnett Stripers lost to the Sounds 4-2 in Nashville Thursday night.
Soroka fell to 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA in Triple-A after giving up four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Gwinnett (13-22) scored two runs on four hits over the first two innings but was held hitless over the final 22 plate appearances.
The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Vaughn Grissom singled and scored on a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez.
In the bottom of the first, Soroka allowed a three-run opposite-field home run to Keston Hiura, putting Nashville up 3-1.
The Stripers cut it to 3-2 in the second as Joshua Fuentes tripled and scored on a single by Charlie Culberson.
Gwinnett’s Eli White went 0-for-4, snapping his on-base streak at 14 games.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: Marietta Police Department