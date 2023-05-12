X

Michael Soroka falls to 0-2 in Triple-A after four-inning outing

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves’ Michael Soroka gave up three earned runs in four innings and the Gwinnett Stripers lost to the Sounds 4-2 in Nashville Thursday night.

Soroka fell to 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA in Triple-A after giving up four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Gwinnett (13-22) scored two runs on four hits over the first two innings but was held hitless over the final 22 plate appearances.

The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Vaughn Grissom singled and scored on a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez.

In the bottom of the first, Soroka allowed a three-run opposite-field home run to Keston Hiura, putting Nashville up 3-1.

The Stripers cut it to 3-2 in the second as Joshua Fuentes tripled and scored on a single by Charlie Culberson.

Gwinnett’s Eli White went 0-for-4, snapping his on-base streak at 14 games.

