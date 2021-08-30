Mets players give fans the thumbs down, angering management

Javier Baez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward frustrated fans at Citi Field angered club management.
Booed at home during a rough August, Baez said Mets players have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in response. Baez did it after homering Sunday in a 9-4 win over Washington.
“When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” he said. “So they’re going to get booed when we have success.”
Baez, a two-time All-Star acquired from the Chicago Cubs last month, good friend Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar all were seen giving the thumbs-down during the win.
Mets President Sandy Alderson swiftly condemned those remarks and signs.
“These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable,” Alderson said in a statement.
“Booing is every fan’s right,” he said. “The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly.”
The Mets are 8-19 this month, dropping them from the NL East lead to third place, 7-1/2 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.
New York is back in action Tuesday, at home against Miami. The teams will resume a nine-inning game that was suspended after just one out because of rain on April 11, and then play a seven-inning game.