ajc logo
X

Mets players give fans the thumbs down, angering management

New York Mets' Javier Baez gestures with thumbs down to fans after touching home plate after his two-run home run that also scored Michael Conforto during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New York. (Corey Sipkin/AP)
Caption
New York Mets' Javier Baez gestures with thumbs down to fans after touching home plate after his two-run home run that also scored Michael Conforto during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New York. (Corey Sipkin/AP)

Credit: Corey Sipkin

Credit: Corey Sipkin

Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Javier Baez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward frustrated fans at Citi Field angered club management.

Booed at home during a rough August, Baez said Mets players have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in response. Baez did it after homering Sunday in a 9-4 win over Washington.

“When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” he said. “So they’re going to get booed when we have success.”

Baez, a two-time All-Star acquired from the Chicago Cubs last month, good friend Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar all were seen giving the thumbs-down during the win.

Mets President Sandy Alderson swiftly condemned those remarks and signs.

“These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable,” Alderson said in a statement.

“Booing is every fan’s right,” he said. “The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly.”

The Mets are 8-19 this month, dropping them from the NL East lead to third place, 7-1/2 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

New York is back in action Tuesday, at home against Miami. The teams will resume a nine-inning game that was suspended after just one out because of rain on April 11, and then play a seven-inning game.

In Other News
1
5 takeaways from Braves’ series-clinching rout of Giants
2
Braves rout Giants behind Ian Anderson’s return, three homers
3
Braves send reliever to Gwinnett
4
Braves shut out by Giants, trimming NL East lead
5
Braves hope Ian Anderson will have same late impact as last year
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top