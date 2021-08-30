Mets players give fans the thumbs down, angering management

“These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable,” Alderson said in a statement.

“Booing is every fan’s right,” he said. “The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly.”

The Mets are 8-19 this month, dropping them from the NL East lead to third place, 7-1/2 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

New York is back in action Tuesday, at home against Miami. The teams will resume a nine-inning game that was suspended after just one out because of rain on April 11, and then play a seven-inning game.