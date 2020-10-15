Max Fried won’t start on short rest, set for Game 6 (if necessary)

Notes from Thursday:

- Game 3 was the worst game of Kyle Wright’s career. He recorded only two outs and allowed seven runs in what became a record 11-run first inning for the Dodgers. Wright seemed to be in the right state of mind afterward, and teammates believe he’ll learn from and move past the performance.

“I think he’s wise beyond his years,” veteran catcher Tyler Flowers said. “Whenever you go through anything difficult, especially early in your career, at least for me, it always went back to, ‘Shoot. Am I good enough?’ You start to question yourself. Even if he already knows, in the third inning yesterday in the clubhouse, how he feels about it and how he’ll utilize it, it’s always good to have the support from your teammates and coaches.

"He knows he was a big part of us getting here. For us to win this whole thing, he’s going to be a big part of it at least a couple more times.”

Theoretically, Wright could pitch again in the NLCS, though the Braves haven’t indicated they’ll go that direction. He threw only 28 pitches Wednesday. If the team advances, Wright would start at least once in the World Series.

- When Bryse Wilson, 22, started Game 4, he became the fourth pitcher under 27 to start for the Braves this postseason, joining Fried, Anderson and Wright. The Braves are the sixth team in postseason history to have four pitchers Fried’s age (26) or younger start. They’re only the third team since 1956 to have such (2012 Reds, 2012 A’s).

- For the second consecutive night, the Braves faced a left-handed starter in Clayton Kershaw. Just like Wednesday against southpaw Julio Urias, they sat outfielder Nick Markakis and went with Johan Camargo at third base and Austin Riley in left field.

“I like the right-handers more against Kershaw,” Snitker said. “We’re looking at it as an offensive move.”