Matt Ryan, Freddie Freeman leave Atlanta, but they’re ‘not gone forever’

“We're not gone forever. We're just gone for a little bit in life. I'm sure Matt and I will both find our way back to Atlanta." - former Braves star Freddie Freeman

During a conversation Sunday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Freeman acknowledged it was strange that he and Ryan each left around the same time after spending so much time with their respective franchises. He also stressed it’s not a forever goodbye.

“Very crazy, definitely weird when you have two sports in the city that are main sports, that guys have been there for a long time are now not there,” Freeman said. “But luckily, (Atlanta has) Trae Young, and they have a lot of good people. You have Ronald (Acuna), Dansby (Swanson) has been there for a while. You have Josef Martinez. You have a lot of great people that are still there.

