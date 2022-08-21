Marcell Ozuna returns to Braves lineup days after DUI arrest

Outfielder Eddie Rosario had soreness from a hamstring injury he sustained earlier in the homestand. He was available off the bench but didn’t start the game, which resulted in Ozuna hitting eighth and manning left field. Ozuna received boos during pregame player introductions.

Explore Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest

Ozuna, 31, hadn’t played since Aug. 14. His on-field production has been putrid, especially recently, with Ozuna hitting .178 with a .530 OPS over 11 games this month. Manager Brian Snitker confirmed Ozuna had recently been left out of the lineup for performance reasons.