Marcell Ozuna has had clutch moments for Braves this season

“Obviously a guy who’s been around forever and been doing it for a long time – in different places, different lineups,” Matt Olson said. “He’s definitely a presence in the lineup, and at any point, he can leave the yard or put together a really good at-bat.”

Entering Thursday, Ozuna had five home runs, 10 RBIs, three doubles and seven walks over 89 at-bats in innings seven through nine. He has performed in clutch spots.

The only group of innings in which he’s been better has been in the first three, where he’s hit seven homers while driving in 15 runs over 103 at-bats.

“He’s gotten a lot of big hits,” manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. “Big hits, big homers, started rallies, (gotten) RBIs. Things like that. I kind of see him gaining a little momentum there because that could be just a really huge thing if he gets going, with what he’s capable of.”

Ozuna entered the series finale Thursday versus St. Louis batting only .229. But he’s slugged 17 homers and has driven in 35 runs. The run production is there, even if he’s lacked overall consistency.

The impressive part about Ozuna, illustrated by his numbers in the late innings, is this: You never know when he might change the game with one swing. He could have three or four poor at-bats before helping win the game with his final one.

“He’s been a good player and a really good hitter for a long, long time,” Snitker said. “He has a lot of confidence in himself, and he’s not going to get down, he’s going to want to keep fighting. He wants to be the guy that’s up there, I know that. He expects to get a hit every time he goes up there.

“He’s always been a guy that’s hit the good pitching. When he was younger, this guy was really good. He’s one of them guys that’s got a big baseball card of really, really good stuff. He’s very confident in himself, and his approach and what he wants to do.”

The Braves have a dangerous lineup. Top to bottom, they wear out pitching staffs. Anyone can be that day’s hero.

Ozuna has performed below his career numbers. He is not a good defender in left field.

But it’s difficult to overlook his game-changing hits this season.

“He’s definitely a confident guy,” Olson said. “It comes from doing it for so long. He does a good job of not carrying previous at-bats to next at-bats, and separate them to where he could have a couple bad at-bats and come up and have those flushed and put together a good one.”