Marcell Ozuna extends MLB’s longest hitting streak to 16

Game 1 (March 30): Three-run homer in the Braves’ 12-4 win over Phillies.

Game 2 (March 31): One hit in four at-bats in the 5-4 loss to Phillies.

Game 3 (April 1): One hit, one run scored in the 9-0 win over White Sox.

Game 4 (April 2): Two solo home runs in the 3-2 loss to White Sox.

Game 5 (April 5): Single and double in four at-bats in the 6-5 win over Diamondbacks.

Game 6 (April 6): Home run, single and double in the 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Game 7 (April 7): One hit, one run scored in the 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Game 8 (April 8): Two-run homer, single in the 8-7 loss to the Mets.

Game 9 (April 9): Single in the 6-5 win over the Mets.

Game 10 (April 11): Single, two walks in the 16-4 loss to the Mets.

Game 11 (April 12): Home run, two singles in the 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Game 12 (April 13): Single, RBI in the 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

Game 13 (April 14): Double and a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning of the 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Game 14 (April 15): Single in his final at-bat of the 6-1 win over the Astros.

Game 15 (April 16): Single in his final at-bat of the 6-2 win over the Astros.

Game 16 (April 17): Home run in his first at-bat against the Astros.