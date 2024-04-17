Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna extends MLB’s longest hitting streak to 16

Marcell Ozuna celebrates with third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo (89) as he round the bases during the second inning of Wednesday's game against the Astros in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Marcell Ozuna celebrates with third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo (89) as he round the bases during the second inning of Wednesday's game against the Astros in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 16 games Wednesday with a home run in the Braves’ afternoon matchup against the Astros.

Ozuna’s second-inning blast tied the game at 1 and extended the current longest streak in baseball this season. Ozuna leads the majors in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (23).

Here’s a look back at the streak, which began the game after Ozuna went 0-for-5 in the season opener against the Phillies.

Game 1 (March 30): Three-run homer in the Braves’ 12-4 win over Phillies.

Game 2 (March 31): One hit in four at-bats in the 5-4 loss to Phillies.

Game 3 (April 1): One hit, one run scored in the 9-0 win over White Sox.

Game 4 (April 2): Two solo home runs in the 3-2 loss to White Sox.

Game 5 (April 5): Single and double in four at-bats in the 6-5 win over Diamondbacks.

Game 6 (April 6): Home run, single and double in the 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Game 7 (April 7): One hit, one run scored in the 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Game 8 (April 8): Two-run homer, single in the 8-7 loss to the Mets.

Game 9 (April 9): Single in the 6-5 win over the Mets.

Game 10 (April 11): Single, two walks in the 16-4 loss to the Mets.

Game 11 (April 12): Home run, two singles in the 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Game 12 (April 13): Single, RBI in the 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

Game 13 (April 14): Double and a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning of the 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Game 14 (April 15): Single in his final at-bat of the 6-1 win over the Astros.

Game 15 (April 16): Single in his final at-bat of the 6-2 win over the Astros.

Game 16 (April 17): Home run in his first at-bat against the Astros.

