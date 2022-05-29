Marcell Ozuna blasts two home runs as Braves capture series win

Fried settled in after Soler’s first-inning home run and pitched at least six innings for his eighth consecutive start. The Marlins put runners on first and second with no outs in the fifth inning, but he responded by striking out left fielder Jon Berti and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., then tossed first baseman Garrett Cooper’s grounder to first base to end the inning.

Fried surrendered six hits and walked three, but limited the damage to one earned run across six innings and recorded his 500th major league strikeout on a third-inning whiff from Soler. After reliever Jackson Stephens allowed the Marlins to cut into the Braves’ lead on Soler’s second home run of the day, a two-run rocket, in the seventh inning, A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen closed out Miami in the final frames.

Next up, the Braves will travel to Phoenix to face the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series. Right-hander Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA) will transition from the bullpen to the rotation and make his first career major league start against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA).