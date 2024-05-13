Atlanta Braves

Listen: Braves win series but may have lost Riley

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves taking two of three from the New York Mets.

Hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and players Max Fried, A.J. Minter, and Bryce Elder.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes you inside the clubhouse.

Barrett also answers your questions regarding the squad.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

