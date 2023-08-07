BreakingNews
Listen: Braves run into Cubs’ buzzsaw

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
21 minutes ago
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss why Atlanta struggled against the red-hot Cubs.

Our crew will also dig into Braves rotation and Justin will explain why he’s not worried.

You’ll hear Dansby Swanson discuss his first year with the Cubs and why he says Chicago is where he’s meant to be.

We also have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Making the rounds: New startup brings sustainable delivery to Atlanta
Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
PATRICIA MURPHY
In Jason Aldean’s Georgia hometown, they’re trying everything
