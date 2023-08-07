Listen: Braves run into Cubs’ buzzsaw

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss why Atlanta struggled against the red-hot Cubs.

Our crew will also dig into Braves rotation and Justin will explain why he’s not worried.

You’ll hear Dansby Swanson discuss his first year with the Cubs and why he says Chicago is where he’s meant to be.

We also have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

