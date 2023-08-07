Listen: Braves run into Cubs’ buzzsaw

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss why Atlanta struggled against the red-hot Cubs.
Our crew will also dig into Braves rotation and Justin will explain why he’s not worried.
You’ll hear Dansby Swanson discuss his first year with the Cubs and why he says Chicago is where he’s meant to be.
We also have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
- In series loss to Cubs, Braves not as crisp as expected
- Dylan Lee throws clean inning for Triple-A Gwinnett as he nears return
- Why Braves are MLB’s most aggressive team when it comes to swinging at 3-0 pitches
- Braves’ Bryce Elder not happy with result, but feels he’s throwing ball well
- Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
- Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
- Dansby Swanson doesn’t appear hurt or bitter about not re-signing with Braves
