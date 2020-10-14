'Likely possibility’ Kershaw starts Game 4 if he keeps progressing

This season, Kershaw held hitters to a .194 average (including a .121 average with runners in scoring position). Starting against the Braves in his career, Kershaw has a 5-0 record with a 1.98 ERA (15 earned runs in 68-2/3 innings pitched), striking out 72 batters and walking 11 over 10 starts.

In Kershaw’s 34 career postseason appearances (27 starts), he has gone 11-11 (one save) with a 4.23 ERA, limiting opponents to an .219 batting average, striking out 189 with 46 walks. Kershaw’s 11 career postseason wins are the most by a Dodgers pitcher in franchise history.

After throwing a more aggressive bullpen session Tuesday, Kershaw’s spirits are up Wednesday, Roberts added.

“It was a pretty aggressive one," Roberts said. "He was letting it go. Came out of it great. Talked to him briefly today and he’s in a good head space, and so I just know that we’re in a better place than we were yesterday, so what that means, I don’t know quite yet.”

When Kershaw couldn’t pitch in Game 2, Tony Gonsolin started in his stead. Gonsolin started out strong until giving up a home run to Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning, which put the Braves on the scoreboard first. Overall, Gonsolin gave up five earned runs on three hits in 4-1/3 innings, walking three and striking out seven.

Julio Urias will pitch Game 3 for the Dodgers, facing Kyle Wright for the Braves. The Braves have announced Bryse Wilson will start Game 4.