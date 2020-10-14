'Likely possibility’ Kershaw starts Game 4 if he keeps progressing

Clayton Kershaw was scratched before Game 2 of the National League Championship Series because of back spasms, but he may end up starting Game 4, provided he keeps making progress.
“I can’t just sit here right now and say he’s going to start tomorrow, but I think if it progresses the way it has, it’s a likely possibility, but again, this is making sure Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and the training staff gives us their blessing as well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Game 3 on Wednesday.
Kershaw has felt a little bit better each day since first dealing with back spasms on Saturday, so Roberts is overall encouraged by his improvement. If he’s not able to go, though, Roberts wouldn’t say who’d get the call, only that the Dodgers would be ready regardless of who’s on the mound.
“If Clayton Kershaw’s not the guy, we’ll adjust," Roberts said. "We’re ready. … We’ve got a good stable of arms.”
In his 13th MLB season, Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA) led the Dodgers in wins (6), wins (6), innings (58-1/3) and strikeouts (62). In the NL, Kershaw ranked in the top five (minimum 55 innings pitched) in wins (tied for fourth), ERA (fifth), opponents' average (.194, fifth) and WHIP (0.84, second).
This season, Kershaw held hitters to a .194 average (including a .121 average with runners in scoring position). Starting against the Braves in his career, Kershaw has a 5-0 record with a 1.98 ERA (15 earned runs in 68-2/3 innings pitched), striking out 72 batters and walking 11 over 10 starts.
In Kershaw’s 34 career postseason appearances (27 starts), he has gone 11-11 (one save) with a 4.23 ERA, limiting opponents to an .219 batting average, striking out 189 with 46 walks. Kershaw’s 11 career postseason wins are the most by a Dodgers pitcher in franchise history.
After throwing a more aggressive bullpen session Tuesday, Kershaw’s spirits are up Wednesday, Roberts added.
“It was a pretty aggressive one," Roberts said. "He was letting it go. Came out of it great. Talked to him briefly today and he’s in a good head space, and so I just know that we’re in a better place than we were yesterday, so what that means, I don’t know quite yet.”
When Kershaw couldn’t pitch in Game 2, Tony Gonsolin started in his stead. Gonsolin started out strong until giving up a home run to Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning, which put the Braves on the scoreboard first. Overall, Gonsolin gave up five earned runs on three hits in 4-1/3 innings, walking three and striking out seven.
Julio Urias will pitch Game 3 for the Dodgers, facing Kyle Wright for the Braves. The Braves have announced Bryse Wilson will start Game 4.