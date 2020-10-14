Braves name Bryse Wilson to start NLCS Game 4

Wilson appeared in only six games with the Braves during the regular season, starting two. He was 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA across 15-2/3 innings. He spent most of the shortened season at the Braves' alternate training site in Gwinnett.

The Braves were encouraged by what they saw from Wilson in his two late-season starts. He pitched five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 22, allowing three hits. And in the regular-season finale on Sept. 27, he allowed one run and five hits in three innings against the Boston Red Sox.