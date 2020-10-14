X

Braves name Bryse Wilson to start NLCS Game 4

The Braves' Bryse Wilson pitches against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 27 at Truist Park. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: John Amis

By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves will turn to another rookie pitcher Thursday to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that 22-year-old right-hander Bryse Wilson will start the game.

It’ll be the third consecutive game in this series started for the Braves by a rookie pitcher, following Ian Anderson in Game 2 and Kyle Wright in Game 3.

Wilson appeared in only six games with the Braves during the regular season, starting two. He was 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA across 15-2/3 innings. He spent most of the shortened season at the Braves' alternate training site in Gwinnett.

The Braves were encouraged by what they saw from Wilson in his two late-season starts. He pitched five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 22, allowing three hits. And in the regular-season finale on Sept. 27, he allowed one run and five hits in three innings against the Boston Red Sox.

