Kyle Wright pitches 1-2/3 innings for Gwinnett in rehab start

Rehabbing Braves right-hander Kyle Wright allowed three runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings on Wednesday night as the Gwinnett Stripers lost 7-1 to the Redbirds in Triple-A play at AutoZone Park in Memphis.

Wright (0-2) yielded a two-out, two-run double to Irving Lopez before exiting in the second inning. He walked two and struck out one. Wright threw 31 pitches, 15 for strikes.

Wright has been on the injured list since May because of a right shoulder strain.

Lucas Luetge replaced Wright and allowed RBI singles to Matt Koperniak, Lars Nootbaar and Nick Dunn and Memphis led 6-0. The Stripers (58-68) ended the shutout in the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Jesus Aguilar, but the Redbirds got that run back in the bottom of the eighth.

Forrest Wall was 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base for the Stripers. Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-3 with a single, extending his on-base streak to 38 games and hitting streak to 10 games. The on-base streak is tied for the second-longest in Gwinnett history, alongside Jose Constanza (38 games from June 20-August 21, 2012).

Dylan Dodd pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief for the Stripers, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out four.