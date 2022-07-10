Kyle Wright earns 10th win as Braves beat Nationals

“We’re a good team,” manager Brian Snitker said, emphasizing the word ‘team’. “We’re not driven by individuals. We’re a good team. These guys play hard. They all do well.”

Combined Shape Caption Braves players celebrate their victory over Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Atlanta Braves won 4-3 over Washington Nationals. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Braves have certainly been plenty good with Acuna, Jr., part of the machine, not the engine. He led off the Atlanta first with a single and Riley hit the two-out homer to stake Wright to a 2-0 lead.

And this is where the Braves have capacity the Mets do not. Atlanta led the National League with 131 home runs before Saturday’s game. The Mets are far back with 83 and play a more grinding style of offense.

But the Braves also have the wherewithal to scramble up runs. They scored two with four singles and a walk in the fourth. Just one of their balls was scorched. Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin was tougher on the Braves then he has been in recent Atlanta outings, but the Braves hit the ball just enough to damage him.

“I feel like where we’re at right now is where we’re going to be the rest of the season,” Riley said. “Our lineup is deep. Any time Ronald gets super-hot it’s scary, even now he’s helping in many different ways. It’s going to be a fun stretch.”

Combined Shape Caption Braves' third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with right fielder Ronald Acuna (13) after hitting a 2-run home run in the first inning at Truist Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The success since June 1 has been buoyed by a starting staff that has taken pressure off an injury-racked bullpen. Wright (10-4) has been a big part of it. He threw 26 first-pitch strikes to the 29 batters he faced in seven innings.

“Any time you get strike one is obviously huge and to get that many is why I was able to have a good day today,” Wright said.

He surrendered home runs to Juan Soto and Yadiel Hernandez, but both were solo shots. A runner was wiped out on a double play in front of Soto’s homer.

“I pounded the strike zone, the infield defense was great, couple more double plays today, so I feel like my success is a tribute to the infield defense,” Wright said.

Braves 4, Nationals 3

The “team” Snitker emphasizes extends to the bullpen, the famed Night Shift that displayed the full force of run-prevention baseball for the World Series winners in 2021. The club is still missing that high-leverage, power right-hander to take the place of the injured Luke Jackson, but the ‘pen has hung tough.

Managers will tell you they need that closer, that last guy, to anchor any successful crew. But the Braves are making it work with shuffled roles with the closer Jansen out at least a few more days.

“We’ve all been in different roles with injuries and no situation is too big for any of us down there,” Minter said.

The starting pitching. The infield defense. The home-run muscle throughout the lineup. The Braves can lean on a lot strengths the second half the season. Imagine the capacity for success once Acuna, Jr. roars to life. The electric crowds at Truist Park for the series with the Mets could provide a spark.