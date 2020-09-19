Kyle Wright eager to build on first win

Kyle Wright isn’t feeling much different after getting his first career win Sept. 13 against the Nationals and Max Scherzer, but passing that milestone certainly was a boost for the 24-year-old right-hander.
“I think I’ve just got a little extra confidence, more so than anything,” Wright said Saturday, with the Braves set to face the Mets. “I just still feel like it’s another week, and just try to prepare for this one. ... For me, I just want to continue to try and get better and I just want to give us a chance to win every time I get the ball. So for me, not too much is going to change, I’m just to continue to try to get better.”
In his first win, Wright allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out four and walking two. He got out of a tough situation and prevented the Nationals’ 4-2 lead from growing, giving the Braves’ offense a chance to turn things around, which it quickly did. He will start Sunday vs. the Mets for the chance to nab his second win.
The performance a week ago was big for Wright, who hasn’t had the smoothest outings in this shortened season, and big for the Braves, who have had their fair share of starting pitching woes. Overall, Wright is 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA (25 innings pitched). Amid his struggles, he was optioned to the alternate training site Aug. 20, but he was recalled Sept. 8. Wright was averaging four walks per game, but has given up only two walks his past two outings.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he’s excited to see Wright pitch again Sunday.
“Excited about the next two days, Ian (Anderson) tonight and obviously Kyle again tomorrow, and these guys can be big for us," Snitker said. "So you kind of get excited when their day comes and like I was (Friday) getting Max (Fried) back out there. So it’s going to be fun tonight and looking forward to tomorrow, also.”
Wright is happy to have Snitker’s confidence as the Braves enter into their final stretch of the regular season.
“It’s huge for me, to know that they believe in me, it’s another big confidence boost," Wright said. "Being a pitcher, confidence is everything, I would think, so it’s definitely cool to hear that, and I just want to do whatever I can to help us win.”