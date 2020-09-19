Kyle Wright eager to build on first win

“I think I’ve just got a little extra confidence, more so than anything,” Wright said Saturday, with the Braves set to face the Mets. “I just still feel like it’s another week, and just try to prepare for this one. ... For me, I just want to continue to try and get better and I just want to give us a chance to win every time I get the ball. So for me, not too much is going to change, I’m just to continue to try to get better.”

In his first win, Wright allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out four and walking two. He got out of a tough situation and prevented the Nationals’ 4-2 lead from growing, giving the Braves’ offense a chance to turn things around, which it quickly did. He will start Sunday vs. the Mets for the chance to nab his second win.