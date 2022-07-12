Kenley Jansen close to returning

Kenley Jansen, who was placed on the injured list June 28 with an irregular heartbeat, is close to returning to the Braves’ bullpen.
The team made the move retroactive to June 27, and Jansen is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Jansen threw a bullpen session Monday at Truist Park, so he isn’t expected to be activated on Tuesday.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday is a possibility for Jansen’s return, although the team hasn’t set an official return date.
Snitker said everything is going well for Jansen, who’s 4-0 with 20 saves in 32 games this season. He has been able to keep his arm going and has thrown a handful of times at Truist Park during his time on the injured list.
