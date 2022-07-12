ajc logo
X

Kenley Jansen close to returning

Braves reliever Kenley Jansen reacts during a moment in the June 20 matchup with the Giants at Truist Park. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves reliever Kenley Jansen reacts during a moment in the June 20 matchup with the Giants at Truist Park. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 12 minutes ago

Kenley Jansen, who was placed on the injured list June 28 with an irregular heartbeat, is close to returning to the Braves’ bullpen.

ExploreJansen placed on injured list with irregular heartbeat

The team made the move retroactive to June 27, and Jansen is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Jansen threw a bullpen session Monday at Truist Park, so he isn’t expected to be activated on Tuesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday is a possibility for Jansen’s return, although the team hasn’t set an official return date.

Snitker said everything is going well for Jansen, who’s 4-0 with 20 saves in 32 games this season. He has been able to keep his arm going and has thrown a handful of times at Truist Park during his time on the injured list.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals 20h ago
Georgia Tech commit Blue Cain gaining notice in summer competition
21h ago
Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson among $100-million players not on All-Star teams
17h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Here come the Mets, whose lead is dwindling
19h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Here come the Mets, whose lead is dwindling
19h ago
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The defensive line
18h ago
The Latest
Mets ace Max Scherzer stymies Braves in series opener
8h ago
Robinson Canó joins Braves: ‘I feel that I can still play’
9h ago
Braves’ Ronald Acuña to compete in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
11h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top