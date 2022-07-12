Kenley Jansen close to returning

Explore Jansen placed on injured list with irregular heartbeat

The team made the move retroactive to June 27, and Jansen is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Jansen threw a bullpen session Monday at Truist Park, so he isn’t expected to be activated on Tuesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday is a possibility for Jansen’s return, although the team hasn’t set an official return date.